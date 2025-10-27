After the 1:0 win against Canada, Pia Sundhage also wants to beat the "physically strong" Scots and continue to gather arguments. After all, the question of her future still looms large.

Michael Wegmann

In Dunfermline, a small town with a population of around 50,000 near Edinburgh, the national team will play their last test of the current campaign against Scotland on Tuesday evening.

Anyone who can beat Canada, the world number 9, 1-0, as Pia Sundhage's team did in Lucerne a few days ago, will also want to win in Scotland. "The win against Canada without conceding a goal was huge, it gave us confidence," says Sundhage, "the result also plays a big role in Scotland." That's why she doesn't want to rotate much and will more or less play with the regular line-up.

3,500 tickets were sold in advance for the test.

Winger Nadine Riesen says: "It will be a tough game, Scotland have physically strong players, but we can hold our own."

When asked about the future of the coach and whether she would like to continue with Sundhage, she skillfully dodges the question. "We had a really cool European Championship, now the focus is on the sport. We're glad we don't have to decide that."

Sundhage has long emphasized that she would like to extend her contract. And in her eyes, there are hardly any arguments in favor of parting ways. Before the Scotland game, she says: "It's obvious to me: we've all done a great job - the staff and the players. I'll now wait and see what the association decides to do."

The association is apparently not quite so convinced.