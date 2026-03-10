Will Konrad Laimer extend his contract with FC Bayern? (archive picture) Picture: Harry Langer/dpa

FC Bayern want to extend Harry Kane's contract in the next quarter. The future of Manuel Neuer is also to be decided then. Negotiations are not progressing with another star.

DPA dpa

FC Bayern Munich and Austria international Konrad Laimer have so far made no progress in negotiations over a contract extension. The ideas of the German record champions and the defensive all-rounder are too far apart.

"We would like to extend with Konni. There have been talks, but it's currently on hold and that's not a bad thing," said sporting director Max Eberl ahead of Tuesday's Champions League round of 16 first leg at Atalanta Bergamo (21:00 live on blue Sport).

There is no "resentment" and nothing "bad", said Eberl. "You have ideas, we have ideas, they have to fit together in some way. Not at the moment, but it's not bad either." In view of the squad costs at the record champions, Bayern do not want the salary increase to be too large.

Laimer, who is particularly valued for his versatility, has been playing for FC Bayern since the summer of 2023. His contract runs until June 30, 2027, and the Austrian would be 30 years old at the end of his contract.

Will Laimer take a tougher line?

Munich had recently signaled that they wanted to set stricter limits in negotiations. The contract poker with Frenchman Dayot Upamecano had dragged on for a long time. In the meantime, Munich withdrew their offer, but the negotiating partners finally came to an agreement. Could things be similar with Laimer?

Munich also recently announced their intention to extend the contract with star striker Harry Kane beyond 2027 ahead of schedule in the second quarter of this year. A decision on the continuation of Manuel Neuer's career should also be made during this period. The captain will turn 40 at the end of the month.

That makes Eberl "happy" with Laimer

First of all, however, the first leg of the round of 16 on Tuesday counts for FC Bayern. The second leg will take place eight days later in the Allianz Arena. "We're extremely happy that Konni is here, that he's healthy again and that he's now available for the games," Eberl said of Laimer. The all-rounder had to take a break at times this year due to a torn muscle fiber and calf problems.