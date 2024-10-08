There was a lot of emotion in the last duels between Switzerland and Serbia Keystone

After two defeats, Switzerland are under pressure in the Nations League. Before the home game against Denmark, the emotionally charged duel in Serbia is on the agenda.

Whistles, verbal abuse, political chants: the last duels between Switzerland and Serbia have been very emotional. The background to this was that players with Albanian-Kosovan roots play for Switzerland. Emotions ran high on the pitch at the last two World Cups. When Xherdan Shaqiri scored Switzerland's last-minute winner in Kaliningrad in 2018, several players clashed with the opposing fans. Four years later, captain Granit Xhaka made a provocative gesture towards the Serbian substitutes' bench in Doha.

However, he was not nervous about the new clash, said national team director Pierluigi Tami on the day of the meeting in St. Gallen. "For us, these are old stories. It's a game like any other."

However, his subsequent statements showed that Saturday's clash is even more special. Tami explained that he still wanted to talk to Granit Xhaka. "Provocations from outside are always possible, you can't control that. You have to be prepared for that." It is important not to waste energy on sideshows.

Special precautions in Serbia

The Serbian association announced on Monday that various security precautions had been taken for the match against Switzerland. Tickets are personalized, so fans must identify themselves and are asked to arrive at the admission control in good time. Among other things, care will be taken to ensure that no political symbols or messages are visible on flags, shirts or scarves.

It was also pointed out that the association is "under special observation" by UEFA. Fans are therefore asked to refrain from causing disturbances, "in particular throwing objects into the playing area and illegal chanting". Disciplinary proceedings were last initiated against the Serbian Football Association for such offenses at the European Championship in Germany.

In contrast to the home game against Spain a month ago, the match against Switzerland will not take place in the capital Belgrade, but in Leskovac in the south of the country.

Swiss goals unchanged

The Swiss association is confident that the Serbian federation will provide the necessary security. Media spokesman Adrian Arnold recalled last year's European Championship qualifier against Belarus, which took place in Serbia. There, the Swiss delegation had "great experiences" with the Serbian association and the security authorities.

The focus was therefore purely on the sporting side of things. And the Swiss have a lot to make up for after their false start with defeats against Denmark (0:2) and Spain (1:4). According to Tami, the goal has not changed. The Swiss want to stay in League A and are therefore dependent on their first points. A defeat on Saturday would leave coach Murat Yakin's team four points behind Serbia.

This would also be a setback with regard to their second major goal this fall. Following the retirements of long-time key players Yann Sommer, Fabian Schär and Xherdan Shaqiri, Yakin must find a team that can successfully compete in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, which start in March 2025.

