After a sending-off against Lausanne, the VAR intervenes and the decision is reversed due to an offside position. But should the video referee have intervened at all? Lugano lodges a protest.

Jan Arnet

In the 63rd minute, emotions ran high at the Cornaredo. With the score at 1-1, Renato Steffen is held back by Karim Sow after a long ball and brought down. Referee Urs Schnyder showed the Lausanne defender, who had already been cautioned, a yellow card.

The VAR then intervenes and asks Schnyder to look at the screen. Because Sow should have been shown a straight red for an emergency brake? The TV images show that Steffen was offside when he passed the ball. Schnyder corrects his decision on the pitch and cancels the second yellow card against Sow, who is allowed to continue playing.

But should the VAR have intervened at all? The rules clearly state that the video referee may only intervene in the case of goals, direct red cards and penalties. Lugano reacted immediately and lodged an official protest with the 4th referee.

Croci-Torti: "First time I've seen a scene like this"

Lugano coach Mattia Croci-Torti confirmed this to blue Sport after the game (final score 1:1): "The referee's decision is not easy to accept. We have lodged an appeal and will now see what happens. I don't think they'll be allowed to look at that scene again because it wasn't a direct red card. It's the first time I've seen a scene like that. It's a shame, we could have played 30 minutes with the advantage."

Schnyder is convinced: "We made the right decision"

Referee Schnyder explained in an interview with blue Sport after the game: "The video referee called me in front of the screen for a possible emergency brake. That's what I saw - it would have been a straight red card. But then we also saw that there was an offside position. That's why the decision was right: Offside and no yellow card. The right decision must always be made at the end of a review."

Steffen gets injured and sees red

After the controversial scene, Steffen was sent off after all. It was for Steffen, who injured himself after an overly harsh tackle on Lausanne goalkeeper Karlo Letica and was eventually shown the red card as he was carried off the pitch on a stretcher. Here, too, Schnyder watches the scene again on the screen.

The referee can certainly understand the Ticino players' frustration. "I have to be honest and say that I've rarely had to judge so many difficult situations as in this second half. Nevertheless, we have to stand up for these decisions - together with my team, we made the right decisions in the end."

The Ticino team's initial diagnosis is that Steffen has broken a rib. Croci-Torti can understand the sending off: "I can accept the decision, but he certainly didn't do it on purpose." After the 1-1 draw, Lugano still have to wait for their second win of the season. However, the coach is satisfied with the performance. "We showed character. I hope that gives us confidence for the future."