Benjamin Mendy sold his replica of the 2018 World Cup trophy at an auction for about 54,000 euros. The former FCZ player, who fell from grace due to past allegations of sexual offenses, defended his actions.

"I'll do whatever I want with it" Controversial soccer star Benjamin Mendy defends himself after the World Cup trophy was auctioned off

Here's what it's all about Former French national team player Benjamin Mendy had his replica of the 2018 World Cup trophy auctioned off for about 54,000 euros.

On Snapchat, he defended the sale, saying that the trophy belonged to him and he could do whatever he wanted with it.

The 32-year-old currently plays for Pogoń Szczecin and was previously under contract with FC Zürich for a short time. His signing was highly controversial due to past allegations of sexual offenses. Summary created with

On Thursday, the website “Sportune” (via LeParisien) reported that Benjamin Mendy had sold his replica of the 2018 World Cup trophy at an auction. The former French national team player (10 caps) responded late Friday night with a story on his Snapchat account.

"But is that my trophy or your trophy?" he wrote. "By the way, it belongs to me. It's my trophy. I'll do whatever I want with it. And besides, it was taking up too much space in the closet."

Snapchat

The "scandal pro" is now in Poland

The trophy recently went under the hammer at the “Global Football Auction Part 2”—an auction organized by the American auction house Goldin—for the equivalent of about 54,000 euros.

The left back currently plays for Pogoń Szczecin in Poland. The 32-year-old is said to have written a certificate confirming the authenticity of his item, as the trophy was sold with some damage—in particular, a crack in the base.

Prior to that, Mendy had been under contract with FC Zurich for several months. His signing in February 2025 had sparked numerous negative reactions.

The former Manchester City player was arrested in 2021 on allegations of sexual offenses and spent several months in pretrial detention. Two years later, he was acquitted after two trials. However, the accusation that he had a questionable attitude toward women persisted, especially since Mendy never commented on the matter publicly.



