Just before the halftime whistle, Jude Bellingham tied the World Cup quarterfinal at 1-1. The Norwegians complained to the referee, claiming the ball had touched the Sky Cam cable as it was in flight. But the goal stood.

VAR does not intervene Controversy Over England Goal: Did the Ball Touch a Camera Cable Before It Went In?

The TV footage suggests that Norway’s goalie, Ørjan Nyland, knocked a cable from the hovering camera out of the air with his goal kick just before halftime. As a result, the ball appears to have traveled much less distance than expected and lands right at the feet of England midfielder Elliot Anderson.

Anderson speeds up the play, sets up Gordon, who sets up Bellingham—and 13 seconds after Nyland’s goal kick, the ball is in the net behind him. The Norwegians protest to the officials, but neither referee Clement Turpin nor the VAR intervenes. The goal stands.

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According to former FIFA referee Mark Clattenburg, the VAR should have reviewed the play. “If the ball touches an object that is not part of the field of play, the game must be stopped,” the 51-year-old Englishman told the U.S. TV network Fox. According to the rules, the game should have been stopped and resumed with a referee’s drop ball if the ball had come into contact with the cable.

FIFA, however, denies this. FIFA told X that the data does not show that the ball touched the camera cable suspended in the air before Bellingham’s goal, thereby altering its flight path. The sensor inside the ball—which is also designed to help assess possible handballs, for example—did not register any movement.

In the end, England prevailed 2-1 in extra time thanks to another goal by Bellingham and advanced to the semifinals.