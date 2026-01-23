What began as a discussion about a possible transfer has turned into a mudslinging match. Former Basel pro Sebastiano Esposito and his club, Cagliari, are hurling serious accusations at each other—including allegations of blackmail, a medical certificate citing stress, and legal threats.

Here's what it's all about Former Basel player Sebastiano Esposito had been impressing at Cagliari following several loan stints, but a dispute over his salary and rumors of his departure exacerbated the situation.

Cagliari accuses the forward of leaving training camp without permission, calls it an “attempt at blackmail,” and says it will only sell him for a reasonable price.

Esposito's agent has dismissed the allegations as lies, citing a stress-related sick leave, and has taken legal action. It is considered highly unlikely that the 24-year-old will remain with Cagliari. Summary created with

In the summer of 2021, Sebastiano Esposito joined FC Basel on loan from Inter Milan. Although the then-19-year-old made a strong impression at FCB, Inter loaned the forward to Anderlecht after one season. The Italian then played back home for Bari, Sampdoria, and Empoli before Cagliari signed him on loan from Inter last season.

The Sardinians were impressed by the technically gifted forward and agreed to a permanent transfer during the winter—a contract for the player running through 2030, with Inter receiving a 40 percent share of any future transfer fee. By the end of the season, Esposito had scored an impressive eight goals and provided six assists for Cagliari across all competitions.

During the summer break, however, Esposito’s camp apparently wanted to negotiate a pay raise with the club—likely because they had several interested clubs in the background. In addition to Napoli, Como, PSV Eindhoven, and Hull City, Atalanta Bergamo and Como in particular are said to have expressed strong interest. A transfer fee of just under 20 million euros was on the table, as reported by “football-italia”.

Did Esposito leave training camp that night?

After that, the accounts differ. Cagliari publicly announced in early August that Sebastiano Esposito had left the first team’s training camp “without the club’s permission.”

Cagliari Director Stefano Melis on the incident : “In the end, we were faced with what amounted to an attempt at blackmail. The young man, undoubtedly misguided by his agent, left the training camp at night, thereby showing a lack of respect for everyone.”

Melis continued: “We were still expecting him to return to training, but instead we received a medical report with embarrassing details.” Although the player is now on the transfer market, Cagliari will only consider offers that reflect his value.

Criminal Complaint Filed Over Allegations of Extortion

The response from Esposito’s agent, Mario Giuffredi (via Radiolina), was not long in coming: “Those are all lies—club president Tommaso Giulini wants to sell him.” He added that he would provide evidence if necessary. It had also been agreed with sporting director Pietro Accardi and head coach Fabio Pisacane that Esposito would return to training on August 5.

Giuffredi also launches a fierce attack on Melis (via TuttoCagliari): “He should be ashamed of himself for using the term ‘blackmail.’” The doctor’s note? After seeing a psychologist, he was prescribed 10 days off due to stress. “Mr. Melis is not a doctor—how can he describe a medical certificate as embarrassing?” In addition, he initiated criminal proceedings for defamation. The doctor also sought to clear his name through the courts.

The mudslinging is reminiscent of an Italian soap opera. One thing is clear after these episodes: the 24-year-old—whose younger brother, Francesco “Pio” Esposito, plays for Inter and the Italian national team, and whose older brother, Salvatore Esposito, plays for Sampdoria in Serie B—no longer has a future with the Rossoblù.

You might also be interested in this