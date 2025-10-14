  1. Residential Customers
World Cup qualification Ivory Coast, Senegal and South Africa qualify for the World Cup

SDA

14.10.2025 - 23:07

Senegal qualified for the World Cup with a 4-0 win over Mauritania, to which Sadio Mané contributed two goals
Keystone

On Tuesday, more teams in Africa and Asia secured their tickets for the 2026 World Cup.

Keystone-SDA

14.10.2025, 23:07

14.10.2025, 23:16

Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal and South Africa were the last teams in the African qualifiers to secure one of the nine direct tickets for next summer's tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada. Another African team could join them via the intercontinental play-offs.

In Asia, Qatar and Saudi Arabia secured qualification for the World Cup. Eight Asian participants have thus been confirmed, and a ninth could be added via the play-offs, as in the case of Africa. In the intercontinental play-offs, two World Cup starting places will be awarded next March.

The confirmed participants:

The confirmed participants for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada (28/48).

Europe (1/16 participants): England.

Africa (9/9 or 10)*: Algeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia.

Asia (8/8 or 9)*: Australia, Iran, Japan, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Uzbekistan.

North America and the Caribbean (3/6 or 8)*: Canada, Mexico, USA.

Oceania (1/1 or 2)*: New Zealand.

South America (6/6 or 7)*: Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Colombia, Paraguay, Uruguay.

* 2 participants will be determined in the intercontinental playoffs in March 2026.

