A simple PR appointment with a few nice photos of Juventus and the US President? Not in politically difficult times. And not with Donald Trump.

With a provocative question about women in the men's team and statements on migration, Trump visibly irritated the footballers present.

The club conspicuously refrained from any public communication about the visit - a clear indication that they did not enjoy Trump's ego show. Show more

Juventus Turin are taking part in the Club World Cup. The Italians are currently in Washington. In the run-up to their match against Al Ain from the United Arab Emirates - which the Old Lady ultimately won 5:0 - the Juve players had the "honor" of meeting US President Donald Trump at the White House.

The footballers immediately witnessed just how confused the atmosphere in the Oval Office is at the moment. In the presence of the players and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, it was actually supposed to be about the ongoing Club World Cup in the USA. But in front of the media representatives, Trump mainly answered questions about the war between Israel and Iran and the role of the United States - with the Juve professionals at his back.

Trump brings transgender debate into play

Some of the professionals seemed somewhat irritated by the proceedings. US international Weston McKennie, for example, stared straight ahead most of the time. The president also took a detour to talk about transgender athletes in sport: "Could a woman play in your team, guys?" McKennie and compatriot Timothy Weah left this unanswered and looked at each other somewhat perplexed.

Juventus manager Damien Comolli finally said: "We have a very good women's team." To which Trump replied: "But they should play with women." Comolli left this uncommented.

Trump wants to exclude trans people from participating in women's sport by decree. In general, many US states have recently passed laws that restrict the rights of trans people. Trans people or transgender people are people who do not feel they belong to the gender they were assigned at birth.

The head of state of the United States also wanted to address the issue of migration: "People come, but they have to come legally. Like the guys behind me. If they come legally, we want them. They have to say that they love America, that they love our country. And if they can't say that, we don't want them."

At the press conference, Trump also answered questions about the conflict with Iran - while the Juventus Turin footballers listened attentively. The Italian record champions' joy at being part of this show is obviously limited. There is no mention of the PR event on social media.

