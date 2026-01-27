Reactions to FCB coach Lichtsteiner "Courageous, extremely courageous - and from both sides"
A few hours after Ludovic Magnin was dismissed, FC Basel presented his successor as head coach. The 42-year-old Stephan Lichtsteiner signed a contract until the summer of 2029. Opinions on the personnel matter differ on X.
The FCB coaches since 2009
- Stephan Lichtsteiner (CH): January 2026 - ?
- Ludovic Magnin (CH): June 2025 - January 2026
- Fabio Celestini (CH/ITA): October 2023 - June 2025
- Heiko Vogel (GER): September 2023 - October 2023
- Timo Schultz (GER): June 2023 - September 2023
- Heiko Vogel (GER) (interim): February 2023 - June 2023
- Alex Frei (CH): June 2022 - February 2023
- Guillermo Abascal (ESP) (interim): February 2022 - June 2022
- Patrick Rahmen (CH): April 2021 - February 2022
- Ciriaco Sforza (CH): September 2020 - April 2021
- Marcel Koller (CH): August 2018 - August 2020
- Raphael Wicky (CH): July 2017 - July 2018
- Urs Fischer (CH): July 2015 - June 2017
- Paulo Sousa (CH): July 2014 - June 2015
- Murat Yakin (CH): October 2012 - June 2014
- Heiko Vogel (GER): October 2011 - October 2012
- Thorsten Fink (GER): July 2009 - October 2011