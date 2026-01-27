Reactions to FCB coach Lichtsteiner "Courageous, extremely courageous - and from both sides"

Stephan Lichtsteiner takes over as coach in Basel. Keystone

A few hours after Ludovic Magnin was dismissed, FC Basel presented his successor as head coach. The 42-year-old Stephan Lichtsteiner signed a contract until the summer of 2029. Opinions on the personnel matter differ on X.

Syl Battistuzzi

Mutiger Entscheid, bin sehr gespannt😬 — Schneider (@1970Schneider) January 26, 2026

Sforza vibes. Sogar no weniger Erfahrig. Sehr hochs Risiko, verstandi gar nit. Wünsch mir natürlich das es guet use chunnt und mi tüsch — Muzikman (@MrMuzikman78) January 26, 2026

Wenns nit klappt,muess dr Stucki au go — dani (@danibas82) January 26, 2026

Schon ein bisschen fragwürdig, dass ein paar Jahre Nachwuchs und eineinhalb Saisons vierthöchste Liga als Erfahrung reichen, um Trainer beim renommiertesten Schweizer Klub zu werden. #rotblaulive pic.twitter.com/Z5ijGYJLyq — Nik Dömer (@nikdoemer) January 26, 2026

Mutig, extrem mutig

Und das von beide Seiten

Aber so oder so, Viel Glück Stephan und willkommen zurück❤️💙 — Italoschweizer (@Italoschweizer) January 26, 2026

S nächste Experiment. Vilicht klappts jo mol. — Chicken3gg (@Chicken3gg) January 26, 2026

2029 ist schon ein Gamble so sehr ich Lichtsteiner liebe — Frankfurt und Mannheim Gegentore und Branntwein (@KanonenfutterDE) January 26, 2026

Sehr muetig, 3-Joores Vertrag für en Trainer wo no kei Profimannschaft trainiert het isch krass. Ich bin zueversichtlich, dass är en guete Trainer isch vor allem wenn me gseh het was für e leaderfigur är als Spiiler gsi isch, aber in dere Situation e riskanti Wahl. #rotblaulive https://t.co/amv7J0HvG5 — Tiago (@NomlTigi) January 26, 2026

Er erinnert mich an Guillermo Abascal. — Semih (@iamsemihtali) January 26, 2026

……Erfahrig….jä guet: Sali — dani (@danibas82) January 26, 2026

Ohni erfarig un 3 johres vertrag? — Roberto (@Robi_D10S) January 26, 2026

„Ziil hämmer nit ahpasst“

Also isch es noch wie vor dr Meistertitel z verteidige. Dr Stucki haltet anschienend viel vom Lichtsteiner natürlich au well er ihn MIT usbildet het… #rotblaulive — AllezRootBlaau (@ZuCoolxD) January 26, 2026

The FCB coaches since 2009 Stephan Lichtsteiner (CH): January 2026 - ?

Ludovic Magnin (CH): June 2025 - January 2026

Fabio Celestini (CH/ITA): October 2023 - June 2025

Heiko Vogel (GER): September 2023 - October 2023

Timo Schultz (GER): June 2023 - September 2023

Heiko Vogel (GER) (interim): February 2023 - June 2023

Alex Frei (CH): June 2022 - February 2023

Guillermo Abascal (ESP) (interim): February 2022 - June 2022

Patrick Rahmen (CH): April 2021 - February 2022

Ciriaco Sforza (CH): September 2020 - April 2021

Marcel Koller (CH): August 2018 - August 2020

Raphael Wicky (CH): July 2017 - July 2018

Urs Fischer (CH): July 2015 - June 2017

Paulo Sousa (CH): July 2014 - June 2015

Murat Yakin (CH): October 2012 - June 2014

Heiko Vogel (GER): October 2011 - October 2012

Thorsten Fink (GER): July 2009 - October 2011 Show more

ich wünsch mir füre lichtsteiner, dass dä sieg im klassiker im team öbis positivs usglöst het und si dä schwung jetzt in die nägste spiel mitneh könne. ich bi gspannt uf die taktische ahsätz und veränderige unter ihm und wünsch nur s beste!

hopp fcb ♥️💙#rotblaulive — Tim (@Tim48075148) January 26, 2026

ich gib zue e gwüssi aura spüür ich scho so wie er dört sitzt. kontrolliert, seriös, selbstbewusst. #rotblaulive pic.twitter.com/W4Li1X3a30 — Tim (@Tim48075148) January 26, 2026

Weder Lichtsteiner noch sein Assistenztrainer haben Erfahrung im Profibereich… bin gespannt… #rotblaulive — AllezRootBlaau (@ZuCoolxD) January 26, 2026

Sicher ned mini Wunschlösig als Trainer aber finds doch sehr spannend.

Chönnt scho funtioniere, git aktuell vell Bispiel vo junge unerfahrene Trainer wo direkt erfolgrich sind(Arteta, Xabi, Fabregas etc.).#rotblaulive — Desposito (@Gerrydinho) January 26, 2026

Ich wünsche Stephan Lichtsteiner viel Erfolg für seine neue Aufgabe und danke bereits jetzt für seinen Mut, diese anzutreten. Falls das scheitern sollte, muss Stucki definitiv seinen Hut nehmen - damit geht er definitiv "All In". #rotblaulive — FCBFan (@FCBFan18931893) January 26, 2026

Soso, es ist also Lichtsteiner geworden.

Dann hoffen wir mal, dass nun Konstanz in die Leistungen der FCB-Spiele einkehren wird.

Und ein persönlicher Wunsch: nutzt denn eigenen Nachwuchs mehr. Sonst braucht meine keine Jugendmannschaften. #rotblaulive — Monsieur M (@gleichknallts) January 26, 2026

Degen hat zunächst etwas mit seinen engsten Freunden versucht, jetzt sucht er nach einer neuen Herausforderung. Ich denke, eine Überraschung wie Abascal ist zu erwarten. Die eigentliche Frage ist: Wie viel Einfluss kann er in der Kabine mit Spielern wie Shaqiri und Schmid… — Mertcan Bulca (@mertcanbulca) January 26, 2026

Muess sage i bi zueversichtlig zum Stephan.

Ka s schief goh, absolut.

Abr i denk er isch sicher eine, wo für e längerfristigi Planig ka sehr hilfrich si.

Gueti Mentalität, hohi Erwartige, vyyl Erfahrig als Spieler und e Bezug zu de Junge. #rotblaulive — Cousker :^) (@TheCousker) January 26, 2026

für mich die mutigste und gleichzeitig riskanteste trainerwahl seit sforza. trotzdem hat jeder eine faire chance verdient ohne schon von beginn an schlechtgeredet zu werden. mal schauen wie er dieses schwierige startprogramm meistert. #rotblaulive — Tim (@Tim48075148) January 26, 2026

Ein Klopp startete auch ohne Vita seine Karriere, weil man ihn im Club kannte und es ihm zutraute.

Vielleicht funktioniert es .... — Steve_Vienna (@Steve_Austria07) January 26, 2026

Da jeder Trainer einen Spieler mitbringen kann, weiss jemand wie gut der Mittelstürmer von Bonstetten-Wettswil ist? #rotblaulive — mats (@matsloser) January 26, 2026