Package trick Court in Bülach convicts ex-FCZ player Denoon of fraud

SDA

18.11.2025 - 14:41

The district court in Bülach has convicted ex-FCZ footballer Daniel Denoon of commercial fraud. He defrauded the mail order company Galaxus of over CHF 70,000 with manipulated return parcels. (archive picture)
The district court in Bülach has convicted ex-FCZ footballer Daniel Denoon of commercial fraud. He defrauded the mail order company Galaxus of over CHF 70,000 with manipulated return parcels. (archive picture)
Keystone

The Bülach District Court has found the former FCZ footballer Daniel Denoon guilty of commercial fraud. He defrauded Galaxus of over 70,000 francs with a parcel trick.

Keystone-SDA

18.11.2025, 14:41

18.11.2025, 15:00

Denoon was sentenced in summary proceedings to a conditional prison sentence of 24 months. The probationary period is two years. The judge confirmed the proposed sentence negotiated between the public prosecutor and the accused after a short hearing on Tuesday afternoon.

The verdict is not yet final. However, as the proceedings are abbreviated, the possibilities for an appeal of the decision to the Zurich High Court are severely limited.

