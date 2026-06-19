PSG star Achraf Hakimi must stand trial on rape charges. An appeals court ruled on Friday after the top defender filed an appeal against a February decision by an investigating judge.

Achraf Hakimi is currently playing for Morocco at the World Cup in the U.S.

The French public prosecutor’s office had recommended initiating proceedings against Hakimi, and the investigating judge had concurred. The Versailles Court of Appeals announced that it had ordered formal charges to be filed against Hakimi for rape.

There is sufficient evidence against the player to open a trial. The appeals court’s decision was announced just a few hours before Morocco’s Group C match against Scotland. In its opening match, Morocco had drawn 1–1 with Brazil.

Hakimi, one of the world’s best right backs, denies the allegations. In March 2023, a preliminary investigation into rape was launched against him after a 24-year-old woman alleged that she had been raped by the soccer player at his home in a Paris suburb.

Her attorney expressed relief at the decision. She said she hoped the trial would also help other women. Hakimi stated on the platform X that his case would have been dismissed if he weren’t famous. He said he sometimes feels like he has become an easy target. A date for the start of the trial has not yet been set.

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