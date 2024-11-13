Out of contract since the summer, now convicted of sexual abuse: former Monegasque Wissam Ben Yedder Keystone

Wissam Ben Yedder receives a two-year suspended sentence for sexual abuse. Further legal action is still pending.

SDA

Wissam Ben Yedder, the former French international, has been given a two-year suspended sentence by the criminal court in Nice. The court found him guilty of sexual abuse.

The incident took place in September 2023 when Ben Yedder, under the influence of alcohol, gave a woman a lift in his car and molested her. This act has now led to legal consequences.

In addition to this conviction, Ben Yedder is facing further legal challenges. A case of alleged rape is still pending and his wife has accused him of psychological violence.

Ben Yedder made 19 appearances for the French national team during his career. In recent years, he played for Monaco, where he was in the team with Swiss players Breel Embolo, Philipp Köhn and Denis Zakaria. The 34-year-old has been without a club since the summer.

Further legal challenges

The ongoing proceedings and accusations cast a shadow over the footballer's career. The allegations of psychological violence by his wife and the pending proceedings for alleged rape could have further consequences for Ben Yedder.

Career and current situation

Ben Yedder, who was known for his performances on the pitch in the past, now faces an uncertain future. Without a current contract and with the ongoing legal problems, his sporting career is uncertain.

SDA