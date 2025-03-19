Thibaut Courtois Thibaut is back in the Belgian national team. IMAGO/Photo News

Things are bubbling once again in Belgium's national team: top goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois wants to play again - but a rival within the team doesn't like it. Former Bundesliga professional Koen Casteels makes a radical decision.

Moreover, the cohesion in the team does not seem to be outstanding. The latest episode: After the comeback of star goalie Thibaut Courtois, his deputy Koen Casteels resigned.

The Real keeper stayed away from the national team for almost two years because he had fallen out with coach Domenico Tedesco, who has since been dismissed. Now the 32-year-old has fired back against him. Show more

For a decade now, Belgium has been consistently in the top 10 of the world rankings with a so-called "golden generation". It has very little to show for it. They only made it past the quarter-finals once, when they finished third at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The Red Devils also disappointed at Euro 2024, finishing second in their group (behind Romania, but ahead of Slovakia and Ukraine, who were level on points), but France were the last stop in the round of 16 (0:1).

As is so often the case, the Belgians also made it difficult for themselves to meet the high expectations due to internal squabbles. Domenico Tedesco, who took over as coach in February 2023, denied Thibaut Courtois the honor of the captain's armband in his 102nd international match in June of the same year. Romelu Lukaku was allowed to lead the team instead. Courtois was supposed to wear the armband in the next match against Estonia. However, he had already left in a huff and even publicly accused his coach of lying about the situation.

The two-time world goalkeeper (2018 and 2022) and long-time guarantor of success at Real Madrid no longer wanted anything to do with the national team. Instead, Koen Casteels stood in goal. Of course, the "Brassard-gate" (armband-gate) did not help the working atmosphere in the national team.

Casteels resigns after demotion

Belgium narrowly avoided direct relegation in the Nations League after failing to win the European Championship, but German-Italian coach Tedesco was sacked in January 2025. His successor Rudi Garcia publicly praised Courtois "as the best goalkeeper in the world", making a return attractive to the 32-year-old.

And lo and behold: after his ego trip, Courtois announced his comeback to the national team after an absence of almost two years. His reprieve, however, rubbed the 45 days younger Casteels up the wrong way. The two have been rivals since childhood, with Courtois almost always coming out on top. The keeper, who plays in Saudi Arabia, resigned in March.

"It's strange that Thibaut Courtois can decide for himself whether to return," said Casteels in a podcast and also criticized the association for "rolling out the red carpet" for Courtois. No player is bigger than the team. "I recently heard Courtois say that Tedesco's dismissal proves that he was right. For me, that shows that he hardly feels any guilt," Castelles summed up according to "tribuna", adding: "That doesn't correspond to the values and principles that I consider acceptable in team sport. I can't be part of an organization that tolerates this kind of behaviour."

Koen Casteels and Thibaut Courtois both played as youth players for KRC Genk from 2002. Screenshot X/TfrmTheSev

Casteels also emphasized that the spat is still an issue in the team. Some players agree with him, according to the former Wolfsburg professional.

Courtois counters attacks

Courtois on his rival's statements: "I understand Casteels because he was number one, it's not nice to give up that place. I never had a problem with certain players or the group, it was a problem with a certain person. I don't know what Casteels is talking about. If you want to say something, you have to say everything."

The Real goalkeeper had something to say about the "problem with a certain person". "I didn't feel any respect. The coach didn't come to me once. I've never experienced anything like that in 16 years. I exploded at that moment, I didn't understand it," Courtois said at the press conference on Tuesday.

However, he regrets his reaction at the time by leaving the national team at short notice: "I made mistakes. I was undoubtedly in a difficult phase mentally after my big and long season with many injuries." However, he also "sensed that there were problems with the coach".

On Thursday, Belgium will face Ukraine away in the Nations League play-off (the match will be played in Spain). The second leg will then take place in Genk on Sunday. If the Belgians lose out, they - like Switzerland - will only be represented in League B in the next campaign. It wouldn't even be surprising.