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England Coventry City back in the Premier League

SDA

18.4.2026 - 07:35

Frank Lampard leads Coventry City to promotion to the Premier League as coach
Frank Lampard leads Coventry City to promotion to the Premier League as coach
Keystone

Coventry City and manager Frank Lampard have made their return to the English Premier League after 25 years.

Keystone-SDA

18.04.2026, 07:35

The club, which had fallen to the fourth division in the meantime, secured promotion on Friday evening with a 1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers. Thanks to a 13-point lead over third-placed Millwall FC, leaders Coventry can no longer be displaced from one of the top two places.

For 106-time international Lampard, who has been at Coventry since November 2024, this is the biggest success of his coaching career to date. His previous Premier League stints at Chelsea FC, where he spent the majority of his playing career, and Everton FC were without major success.

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