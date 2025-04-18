Manchester United and Olympique Lyon provide a pure football spectacle in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-final. The English side turn the game around at Old Trafford in extra time and advance to the semi-finals thanks to goals in the 120th and 121st minute.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Manchester United and Olympique Lyon fight an epic duel in the Europa League quarter-finals, which is only decided in extra time.

The Red Devils turn the game around with goals in the 120th and 121st minute and advance to the semi-finals after trailing 4-2.

Referee Sandro Schärer is also in the spotlight: his second yellow card against Lyon's Tolisso is controversial.

In the blue Sport studio, however, there are mostly words of praise for the Swiss referee. Show more

When Swiss referee Sandro Schärer blew the whistle for extra time at Old Trafford late on Thursday evening, hardly any of the 80,000 spectators in the time-honored "Theatre of Dreams" had any idea what a historic spectacle was about to unfold on the pitch in the minutes that followed.

In fact, the mood was depressed at the end of normal time, with Ruben Amorim's team having given away what they thought was a secure semi-final ticket after leading 2-0. And it was to get even worse: In the 105th minute, it was the visitors from France who actually scored the opening goal to make it 2-3 while short-handed.

It was referee Schärer of all people who robbed the Red Devils' supporters of their last shred of hope. In the 110th minute, he points to the spot and Lyon striker Lacazette scores. 2:4. The quarter-final is over.

Think again.

United captain Bruno Fernandes puts the black-and-red faith back into the theater of dreams with a VAR penalty six minutes before the end. A jolt goes through the stands, the energy is transferred to the pitch - is there still something left?

Yes, there is still time. Because shortly afterwards, events come thick and fast. The stadium clock shows the 120th minute when United's midfield gem Kobbie Mainoo leaves his opponent standing in the penalty area and curls the ball past Lyon keeper Perri and into the net. 4:4. What a game of football!

And Schärer doesn't have the whistle in his mouth yet. Luckily, the 80,000 spectators at Old Trafford have barely calmed down when chaos breaks out again.

Of all people, defender Harry Maguire, whose numerous slip-ups over the years have been symbolic of United's failures, disarms his critics in a moment for the history books. With an ice-cold forehead, he lashed the decisive Casemiro cross into the far corner and opened the door to football heaven above Old Trafford.

5:4. United are through to the semi-finals. Now there's no stopping them.

Chaotic scenes at Old Trafford after Harry Maguire's winning goal in the 121st minute. KEYSTONE

A Swiss player sets the tone

From a neutral point of view, there is one small blemish. The visitors from Lyon were reduced to ten men shortly before the end of normal time with the score at 2-2. The second yellow card against Corentin Tolisso subsequently led to some criticism of an otherwise extremely impressive and remarkably mature performance from referee Sandro Schärer.

"A very harsh yellow card," argued Daniel Gygax in the blue Sport studio. Fellow expert Markus Neumayr takes a similar view, but defends Schärer: "A very harsh card for Lyon because it completely broke the momentum, but definitely not a wrong decision."

With the exception of the Tolisso scene, the Swiss referee received nothing but praise. "He was very present and always in control of the situation," said Neumayr - and continued: "My compliments, if he continues like this, maybe he'll referee a Champions League final one day. It's great that we have such a team of referees in Switzerland."

