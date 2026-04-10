Wild scenes in the Europa and Conference Leagues. In Portugal, a defender ducks his goalkeeper from 40 meters, in Germany it rains dream goals and in England toilet paper.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Porto, a Gaga own goal makes the headlines before the unfortunate player is substituted shortly afterwards with an injury.

Meanwhile, it's raining dream goals in Mainz and Freiburg.

Toilet paper delays the kick-off between Crystal Palace and Fiorentina. Show more

Porto defender fools his goalkeeper

What is that? Porto's Martim Fernandes wants to calm the game down against Nottingham and plays the ball back to his goalkeeper Diogo Costa from around 40 meters. But the pass fails completely and rolls past Costa into his own goal. The English celebrated the equalizer.

Particularly bitter: Fernandes had to be substituted with an injury just a few minutes after the own goal. A day to forget for the 20-year-old Portuguese. Especially bitter: The game ends 1:1.

Mainz goals delight Urs Fischer

What an evening for Mainz 05 and coach Urs Fischer. The Bundesliga club won 2-0 against Celta Vigo, scoring two spectacular goals in the process. First, Sano flicks the ball beautifully into the crossbar, then a perfect corner finds the foot of Posch, who converts with a direct shot.

Manzambi show (almost) goes unrewarded

A great performance from Johan Manzambi in Freiburg's 3-0 win over Celta Vigo. The Swiss is the German side's main asset and brings a lot of drive forward. He set up Grifo's first goal. He only misses out on a goal of his own because he hits the post.

Toilet paper causes a stir

The kick-off for the second half between Crystal Palace and Fiorentina is delayed by a few minutes. The reason: toilet paper! The Palace fans throw a lot of it at Fiorentina goalkeeper David de Gea's goal. The Spaniard then helps to clean up the mess. Palace win the game 3:0 in the end.