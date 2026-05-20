Stopover for Johannes Heim.

From Breisgau to the Bosporus: Freiburg fan Johannes Heim has completed a crazy journey. Despite mental lows, stray dogs and 15,000 meters of altitude, the 39-year-old reached Istanbul on time.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you As a Freiburg fan, Johannes Heim cycled 2345 kilometers from Germany to Istanbul to support his team in the final. The journey took him 27 days.

The 39-year-old had little experience of long bike tours and battled with doubts and aggressive street dogs along the way, especially mentally. Physically, the journey went surprisingly smoothly.

On his route through several countries, Heim collected many impressive experiences and arrived in Istanbul just in time for the game. Show more

Johannes Heim has been a die-hard supporter of the Breisgauers since his first visit to a Freiburg match - back then in the 2nd Bundesliga. The 39-year-old has put a crazy project into action for himself and his club: cycling from home to the Turkish metropolis. The German arrived in Istanbul on Wednesday morning after a long journey. And can now support his team on site.

"I'm celebrating my 40th birthday this year, so I wanted to do something special. The idea took shape in January when I saw that the final was taking place in Istanbul," he said in an interview with blue Sport. His club's place in the final was not yet in sight. "It would have been a shame, but I would have done the whole thing anyway," says Heim.

He is "not a cyclist at all", as Heim emphasizes. Things like changing tires would have had to be taught to him by a work colleague. He set off on April 24, and the adventurer needed a total of 27 days for the trip. Every now and then he allowed himself a little time for "sightseeing or to relax", says Heim.

During his four-week odyssey, the married family man (two children) overcame around 15,000 meters in altitude and covered a total of 2,345 kilometers. "Physically, I expected it to be much worse," says Heim, adding: "I don't have any pain in my backside thanks to my padded underpants. I also expected a lot more sore muscles, after a week my calves were probably already used to it," he speculates.

Stray dogs made life difficult for him

On the other hand, it was mentally difficult. He often racked his brains as to "whether I should really go through with it or whether I should give up", he admits. The biggest problems on his adventure were "stray dogs". "There is a massive dog problem in Eastern Europe" - he had to deal with aggressive four-legged friends every day, he explains.

But he also had many impressive experiences. In Austria, he loved the lakes and mountains, even if the many meters of altitude were exhausting. In Croatia, Serbia and Turkey, he was often out and about in rural areas and saw how people live. "I drove past tin huts - just like in Africa. Children rushed out because they wanted food and drink," says Heim, adding: "Things like that make you realize how good we have it here."

As the official ticket sales started when he was already on the road, Heim didn't even have a ticket for the game. "I logged on at the roadside in Sofia. After ten minutes of waiting, it was sold out. I was very disappointed," Heim admits. But luckily "something came up" later.

Arriving at his destination was simply "a mega good feeling" for Heim. His family will soon be coming to Istanbul to spend a few more days with him in the city of millions. And then it's off home - by plane - with his bike in his luggage.