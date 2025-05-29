  1. Residential Customers
Promotion race in Italy Cremonese and Spezia draw goalless in the first leg of the play-off final

Luca Betschart

29.5.2025

US Cremonese and Spezia Calcio have played themselves into the play-off final in Italy's second-highest league and will battle it out in two games for the final place in Serie A. The first leg ended in a goalless draw. The second leg will take place on Sunday.

29.05.2025, 20:20

29.05.2025, 22:29

It's down to the wire in the Italian Serie B. In the play-off final, US Cremonese and Spezia Calcio will battle it out for the last promotion place in a play-off final with a first and second leg. The winner will play in Serie A next year.

After the goalless draw in the first leg, blue Sport will be showing the second leg live on Sunday from 8.30pm.

