Bernhard Alpstaeg is acquitted by the Lucerne Criminal Court. (archive picture) Picture: sda

FCL shareholder Bernhard Alpstaeg has been acquitted of charges of coercion and attempted mismanagement. The Lucerne Criminal Court found the charges to be unproven.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Alpstaeg thus also goes unpunished, as the court announced on Friday. The public prosecutor's office had imposed a fine of CHF 10,000 and a conditional fine of 100 daily rates of CHF 3,000 in a penalty order against him in the summer of 2024. However, Alpstaeg did not accept the penalty order and has now prevailed in court.

On the charge of coercion, the court acquitted Alpstaeg on the basis of "in case of doubt for the accused". Although it was possible that the defendant had made statements to the Board of Directors, this was not sufficient for a conviction, the court explained at the opening of the verdict.

The second charge concerned Alpstaeg's acquisition of 60 percent of the shares in Stadion Luzern AG. According to the public prosecutor, Alpstaeg allegedly "did not inform or did not sufficiently inform" the FCL Board of Directors about his pre-emptive right when purchasing the stadium shares and thus gained advantages for himself. However, the court was unable to accept this argument.