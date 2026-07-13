"He thinks that only God is above him." Criminal law expert explains how UEFA could become a threat to Infantino

In an interview with the *Tagesspiegel*, the former chair of FIFA’s Governance Committee outlined ways to oust Infantino, who has faced criticism particularly in Europe. “FIFA is an institutional association; every member of the association can vote, remove someone from office, or even take someone to court. Every FIFA member has this option,” said Pieth.

The 73-year-old attributed the lack of any efforts in this regard to the “Infantino system.” The Ethics Committee, for example, exists only in name. “There is no independence at FIFA—and, accordingly, no oversight,” said Pieth. “Basically, he has perfected the Blatter system: even more than Blatter, Infantino is all about power and money.”

"The Blatter System Perfected"

No one would attack the 56-year-old from Valais because he is considered “untouchable.” “He thinks the only one above him is God. And within his organization, that’s exactly how it is,” said Pieth, who had headed the independent Governance Commission—tasked with democratizing FIFA—between 2011 and 2013. Joseph Blatter served as president of FIFA from 1998 to 2016.

According to Pieth, the European continental association UEFA plays a key role in the opposition to Infantino, who—among other things—faced accusations during the ongoing World Cup in North America that he had been influenced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

“UEFA could say: We’ll do this on our own; we’ll leave FIFA and organize a massive European soccer championship. Sure, many countries would be missing, but this World Cup shows that Europe is the most powerful continent in soccer. Basically, nothing works without Europe—the federations should use that power,” said Pieth, who, however, seems to have little hope: “UEFA could also take a hard line against FIFA under antitrust law. But apparently, there haven’t been any efforts so far within European soccer to band together and take action against Infantino.”