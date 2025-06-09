  1. Residential Customers
Return to Inter Cristian Chivu new coach of Yann Sommer

SDA

9.6.2025 - 16:29

Cristian Chivu returns to Inter Milan
Cristian Chivu returns to Inter Milan
Keystone

Romanian Cristian Chivu is the new coach of Inter Milan. The 44-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the team of former Swiss national goalkeeper Yann Sommer, as the Milanese club announced.

Keystone-SDA

09.06.2025, 16:29

09.06.2025, 16:37

In Chivu, Inter Milan have found a successor to Simone Inzaghi, who is very familiar with the club. The former full-back played for the 20-time Italian champions for seven years before coaching various junior teams at the club. It was only last February that he moved from Inter to league rivals Parma, with whom he started from an unfavorable position and managed to keep them in the league.

Chivu's predecessor Simone Inzaghi left Inter Milan after losing the Champions League final and narrowly missing out on defending the Serie A title to Saudi Arabia, where he coaches Al-Hilal in Riyadh. Both Al-Hilal and Inter Milan will play in the Club World Cup in the USA from Saturday.

