There has been repeated speculation about a possible wedding. Now, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and model Georgina Rodríguez have posted a photo showing a ring on Instagram.

A photo showing two rings seems to reveal that Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and his longtime partner Georgina Rodríguez have gotten married. The couple shared a photo on their Instagram accounts this evening showing a gold ring on each of their ring fingers. There has been no official confirmation of a possible wedding yet.

Below the photo showing the ring on Ronaldo’s (41) and Rodríguez’s (32) accounts, the letters “C” and “G” and a heart can be seen. The post received millions of “likes” within a short time.

According to Portuguese media reports, the star striker and the Spanish model are said to have tied the knot in a civil ceremony in the upscale Portuguese seaside resort of Cascais, west of Lisbon. According to reports in the newspaper “Público” and other media outlets, the intimate ceremony took place in the presence of the couple’s five children.

The two have been a couple since late 2016. Recently, there has been repeated speculation about a possible wedding. For example, rumors persisted that the two were supposed to tie the knot in Madeira last weekend. Numerous onlookers and media representatives gathered in front of the cathedral. It turned out to be false.

Ronaldo and Rodríguez, a Spanish woman born in Argentina, had announced their engagement exactly one year before their alleged wedding. The 41-year-old Ronaldo has two daughters with Rodríguez (32): Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda. The twins Eva and Mateo, as well as his eldest son, Cristiano Jr., are not from the forward’s relationship with the 32-year-old.

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