Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been a couple for a long time. Imago

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-term partner Georgina Rodríguez have got engaged.

Syl Battistuzzi

"Yes, I do. In this life and in all my lives," the 31-year-old Rodriguez wrote on Instagram with a picture showing a silver ring on her ring finger. The two have been a couple since the end of 2016. Show more

Ronaldo, who has played for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia since 2023, has been in a relationship with the Argentinian-Spanish model (31) since 2016. They met in a Gucci store in Madrid, where Rodríguez worked as a sales assistant.

Ronaldo always emphasized that he wanted to marry Georgina "one day". His sweetheart has also spoken about a possible wedding in the past. In her Netflix documentary "I am Georgina" (2022), she said: "It could be in a year or it could be in six months or in a month. I'm 1000 percent sure it's going to happen."

Perhaps the Portuguese simply no longer wants to be a lawbreaker. In Saudi Arabia, living together without a marriage contract is officially forbidden, even if they turned a blind eye to the 40-year-old superstar.

Sporting future clarified - more children?

Ronaldo has two daughters with his partner: Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda. The twins Eva and Mateo and his eldest son, Cristiano Jr. (15), are not from the offensive player's relationship with Rodríguez.

In 2017, CR7 said he wanted to have seven children one day - to match his world-famous shirt number.

Ronaldo clarified his footballing future at the end of June when he extended his contract with Al-Nassr FC in Saudi Arabia by a further two years until 2027.