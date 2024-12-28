Cristiano Ronaldo has harshly criticized the awarding of the Ballon d'Or to Rodri. DPA

Cristiano Ronaldo wins another award. But he is even more conspicuous for his criticism of the Ballon d'Or award for Rodri.

Portugal's football star Cristiano Ronaldo has criticized the awarding of the Ballon d'Or to Spain's European champion Rodri, describing it as "unfair". The 39-year-old said at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai that Brazilian striker Vinícius Junior of Real Madrid should have received the Golden Ball. "It was unfair, in my opinion," said the professional from Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, "they gave it to Rodri, he deserved it too. But I think they should have given it to Vinícius because he won the Champions League and scored the final goal."

The Ballon d'Or has been awarded since 1956 and has long been the award for the best European player. From 2010 to 2015, the Ballon d'Or was awarded as a prize to the world footballer through a cooperation between the French media group Groupe Amaury, to which "France Football" belongs, and the world governing body FIFA. Since this year, the cooperation with UEFA has been in place - there is no longer a sole choice of the governing body for European Footballer of the Year.

Two prizes for Vinícius Junior, one for Ronaldo

"That's why I love Globe Soccer. You have awarded the honest prize," said Ronaldo with a side-swipe at the Ballon d'Or organizers. Vinícius Junior received the prizes for best footballer of the year and best attacker in Dubai. "If Cristiano says I'm the best player, then I believe it," said the 24-year-old during the live stream of the ceremony, according to the translation.

Ronaldo was honored with a special award for his 916 career goals to date. He will soon be 40 years old, said the exceptional player. "But I'm not finished yet. I'm going to keep going because I want to win titles, I want to be champion, I want to score more goals," he announced.