Cristiano Ronaldo acquires 25 percent stake in Spanish second division club UD Almeria Keystone

Cristiano Ronaldo is buying a stake in Spanish second division club UD Almeria. The Portuguese has secured a 25 percent stake in the club through his company CR7 Sports Investments.

"It has long been my goal to make a contribution to football beyond the pitch. UD Almeria is a club with a solid base and clear growth potential," 41-year-old Ronaldo was quoted as saying in a club statement. The majority shareholder and president is Mohamed Al Khereiji from Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo has played for Al Nassr in the Saudi league since 2023. The multiple world footballer enjoyed many years of success at Real Madrid. Almeria are aiming for promotion to La Liga and are currently in third place.