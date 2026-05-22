Portugal's football icon Cristiano Ronaldo wins the championship in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr. It is the club's first title in seven years.

Moritz Meister

Former star Cristiano Ronaldo has fired his club Al-Nassr to their first championship in Saudi Arabia since 2019 with a brace. The five-time world footballer from Portugal scored twice in the 4:1 victory against Damac (63rd/81st minute) and shed tears of joy afterwards.

"Since I arrived here, my goal has always been to make a difference, not just for Al-Nassr, but also for Saudi Arabia. My goal is to always be successful," said the Portuguese. Since his arrival in Saudi Arabia, no player has scored more goals than CR7 (102).

Sporting director and Spain legend Fernando Hierro also knows how important the Portuguese is for his club and the league. "What he means for this league, for this country and the influence he has had on football and the image of Saudi Arabia is phenomenal," explained the former captain of the Spanish national team.

First championship in Saudi Arabia for Ronaldo

It was the 41-year-old's first title in the Saudi Pro League, which he joined in December 2022. Al-Nassr maintained their two-point cushion over Al-Hilal on the final matchday thanks to the victory, to which former Bayern professionals Sadio Mané (34') and Kingsley Coman (52') contributed the other goals. The runners-up won 1-0 at Al Fayha. For Ronaldo, the summer continues with the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. The goalscorer will be playing in his sixth final tournament with Portugal.