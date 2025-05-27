Cristiano Ronaldo has played for Al-Nassr since 2023 Keystone

Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently plays in Saudi Arabia, has fueled speculation about a change of club with a post on social media.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"This chapter is closed. The story? Still being written. I'm grateful to everyone," wrote the Portuguese on Instagram and X to a photo showing him in the shirt of his current club Al-Nassr. Many fans interpreted the words, which Ronaldo did not explain further, as a farewell message. After less than an hour, there were already tens of thousands of comments under the posts.

The 40-year-old has been the subject of transfer rumors for some time - not least due to the upcoming Club World Cup this summer. Only at the weekend, FIFA President Gianni Infantino held out the prospect that Ronaldo could take part in the Club World Cup by changing clubs at short notice. The summer transfer period modified by the world governing body makes this theoretically possible, said Infantino. FIFA allows participating clubs to make short-term transfers. Talks are being held with some clubs, he said.

Saudi club Al-Nassr, where Ronaldo has been under contract since 2023, will not take part in the 32-team Club World Cup, which takes place in the USA from June 14 to July 13.