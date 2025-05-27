  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Saudi Arabia Cristiano Ronaldo hints at change

SDA

27.5.2025 - 06:33

Cristiano Ronaldo has played for Al-Nassr since 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo has played for Al-Nassr since 2023
Keystone

Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently plays in Saudi Arabia, has fueled speculation about a change of club with a post on social media.

Keystone-SDA

27.05.2025, 06:33

"This chapter is closed. The story? Still being written. I'm grateful to everyone," wrote the Portuguese on Instagram and X to a photo showing him in the shirt of his current club Al-Nassr. Many fans interpreted the words, which Ronaldo did not explain further, as a farewell message. After less than an hour, there were already tens of thousands of comments under the posts.

The 40-year-old has been the subject of transfer rumors for some time - not least due to the upcoming Club World Cup this summer. Only at the weekend, FIFA President Gianni Infantino held out the prospect that Ronaldo could take part in the Club World Cup by changing clubs at short notice. The summer transfer period modified by the world governing body makes this theoretically possible, said Infantino. FIFA allows participating clubs to make short-term transfers. Talks are being held with some clubs, he said.

Saudi club Al-Nassr, where Ronaldo has been under contract since 2023, will not take part in the 32-team Club World Cup, which takes place in the USA from June 14 to July 13.

More from the department

Super League. First the barrage, then the big upheaval

Super LeagueFirst the barrage, then the big upheaval

Farewell to Al-Nassr?.

Farewell to Al-Nassr?"Chapter over": Ronaldo hints at change in Insta post

Two awards scooped up. Brugge gem Ardon Jashari voted best player in Belgium

Two awards scooped upBrugge gem Ardon Jashari voted best player in Belgium