After threats against Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez piled up on social media, the celebrity couple hired a new head bodyguard. However, the new protector is causing mixed reactions.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez have decided to strengthen their security team. The new head bodyguard Claudio Miguel Vaz is to provide more protection after the couple received an increasing number of alarming messages on social media in recent weeks.

Al-Nassr star Ronaldo is said to feel increasingly unsafe with his partner and five children in his adopted home of Saudi Arabia. According to the Malaysian newspaper "NST" (via goal), the family had been able to enjoy a relatively peaceful life until recently.

On the one hand, he has therefore dismissed several members of his security team, while on the other, he has recruited Vaz, a man who prefers an "intimidating and aggressive" way of working in the scene, as described by "Marca".

The bodyguard is said to have accompanied Ronaldo's national team colleague Rafael Leão as well as music stars. His rough style recently made headlines when he blinded photographers with a flashlight during Georgina's visit to Paris Fashion Week.