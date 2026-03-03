  1. Residential Customers
Drone attacks in Riyadh Cristiano Ronaldo is said to have fled to Spain on a private jet

Cristiano Ronaldo has been playing for Al-Nassr in Riyadh since 2023.
Keystone

The clashes in the Middle East are having an impact on sport. Matches are canceled, professionals are stranded. However, Cristiano Ronaldo is said to have already left Saudi Arabia.

03.03.2026, 12:40

03.03.2026, 12:47

Due to the war in Iran, a game of Cristiano Ronaldo's Kub Al Nassr has also been canceled for the time being. The team from the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh was actually due to play Al Wasl in Dubai this week as part of Champions League Two. However, the match scheduled for Wednesday in the United Arab Emirates was canceled due to the clashes in the region, as were the other games in the Middle East.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in Kuala Lumpur announced that it was monitoring the rapidly developing situation and wanted to ensure the safety of players, teams, officials and fans.

The situation in Riyadh is also threatening. The US embassy was hit by drones from Iran. According to media reports, superstar Ronaldo's private jet left the city on Monday evening. The jet is said to have landed in Madrid on Tuesday night. However, it has not been officially confirmed whether Ronaldo and his family were on board the plane.

Tennis pros have to go to Indian Wells

The tennis tournament in Dubai, which has now ended, has also been affected by the severe restrictions on air traffic in the region. The professional organization ATP explained in a statement that it is in regular contact with players, their teams and the responsible local authorities.

The next tournament on the agenda is the event in Indian Wells, California. The ATP stated that it is supporting players and teams so that they can leave safely as soon as conditions allow.

WORLD CUP 2026Iran faces severe consequences if it withdraws from World Cup

