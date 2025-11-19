Cristiano Ronaldo listens attentively to what US President Donald Trump says at the gala dinner at the White House during his meeting with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. KEYSTONE

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo pays a visit to the US President a few months before the World Cup. The visit to the White House apparently made Donald Trump's son happy.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to the AP news agency, the US president said that his 19-year-old son Barron was a "big fan" of the exceptional Portuguese player, who plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

"Barron was allowed to meet him. And I think he respects his father a bit more now, if only because I introduced you to him," said Trump, addressing the 40-year-old Ronaldo. Next year, the Portuguese record player and goalscorer wants to play in another World Cup. The tournament will be held in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Ronaldo as ambassador for Saudi Arabia

Ronaldo, who arrived with his fiancée Georgina Rodríguez, was part of the entourage of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the meeting and dinner in the capital, Washington. Ronaldo has been under contract with the Saudi first division club since 2022.

Also at the gala dinner were FIFA President Gianni Infantino - who is good friends with Trump - and tech billionaire Elon Musk.

The 2034 World Cup will be held in Saudi Arabia. The decision to award the tournament there was controversial due to the human rights situation, among other things. Ronaldo has campaigned for the tournament in the past and said in December last year: "After what I've seen, I'm even more convinced that 2034 will be the best World Cup ever."