  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Musk and Infantino also present Cristiano Ronaldo meets Trump at the White House dinner

SDA

19.11.2025 - 11:54

Cristiano Ronaldo listens attentively to what US President Donald Trump says at the gala dinner at the White House during his meeting with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Cristiano Ronaldo listens attentively to what US President Donald Trump says at the gala dinner at the White House during his meeting with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
KEYSTONE

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo pays a visit to the US President a few months before the World Cup. The visit to the White House apparently made Donald Trump's son happy.

Keystone-SDA

19.11.2025, 11:54

19.11.2025, 11:59

According to the AP news agency, the US president said that his 19-year-old son Barron was a "big fan" of the exceptional Portuguese player, who plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

"Barron was allowed to meet him. And I think he respects his father a bit more now, if only because I introduced you to him," said Trump, addressing the 40-year-old Ronaldo. Next year, the Portuguese record player and goalscorer wants to play in another World Cup. The tournament will be held in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Ronaldo as ambassador for Saudi Arabia

Ronaldo, who arrived with his fiancée Georgina Rodríguez, was part of the entourage of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the meeting and dinner in the capital, Washington. Ronaldo has been under contract with the Saudi first division club since 2022.

Also at the gala dinner were FIFA President Gianni Infantino - who is good friends with Trump - and tech billionaire Elon Musk.

The 2034 World Cup will be held in Saudi Arabia. The decision to award the tournament there was controversial due to the human rights situation, among other things. Ronaldo has campaigned for the tournament in the past and said in December last year: "After what I've seen, I'm even more convinced that 2034 will be the best World Cup ever."

"License should be revoked"Journalist asks courageous questions - Trump puts her down and threatens her broadcaster

More on the topic

More from the department

Fat jubilation and calls for a public holiday. Austria celebrates the longed-for World Cup qualifier so wildly after 10,010 days of waiting

Fat jubilation and calls for a public holidayAustria celebrates the longed-for World Cup qualifier so wildly after 10,010 days of waiting

Andreas Böni assesses.

Andreas Böni assesses"Murat Yakin was almost sacked, now he's the big hero"

Participants, venues, tickets. Everything you need to know about the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Participants, venues, ticketsEverything you need to know about the 2026 FIFA World Cup