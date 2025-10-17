Cristiano Ronaldo has a good laugh with an income of 280 million dollars Keystone

Cristiano Ronaldo is still the highest-earning footballer at the age of 40. The Portuguese, who plays for Saudi club Al-Nassr, has earned 280 million dollars this season.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the other top earners far behind in the latest "Forbes" list. Argentina's world champion Lionel Messi from Inter Miami earns 130 million dollars, while former French international Karim Benzema, now also under contract with Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, earns 104 million dollars.

The "Forbes" rankings are based on research by the magazine's editors and on estimates. The journalists usually use publicly available information; the figures are not necessarily accurate. In addition to the salaries paid by the clubs, advertising and other income is also included in the total. The 38-year-old Messi, for example, is said to earn 70 of his 130 million dollars from activities off the pitch. The figure for Ronaldo is 50 million.

Together, the ten biggest earners in world football listed by "Forbes" have earnings of 945 million dollars. This is four percent less than in the previous season, when Brazil's Neymar was still in third place on the list with earnings of 110 million. After his return to FC Santos, the 33-year-old striker is set to earn another 38 million. The youngest of the top earners is Lamine Yamal from FC Barcelona. The 18-year-old attacking player is in 10th place with 43 million.