In the 96th minute, Ronaldo flies through the Saudi night - and scores with a spectacular overhead kick to make it 4:1. A goal that brings back memories of his glory days at Real Madrid.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Cristiano Ronaldo scores a spectacular overhead kick in the 96th minute to make it 4:1 for Al Nassr against Al Khaleej.

The superstar had recently attracted negative attention: He saw red for the first time in the 2-0 defeat to Ireland in the World Cup qualifiers and was absent from the subsequent 9-1 win over Armenia.

Ronaldo shone in the Saudi Pro League with ten goals in nine games, while Al Nassr lead the table with a full points haul. Show more

In the match between Al Nassr and Al Khaleej, the 96th minute is up and Cristiano Ronaldo makes his grand entrance. The superstar takes a butter-soft cross from Nawaf Al-Boushal and curls the ball beautifully into the corner to make it 4:1. The Portuguese flies through the air as if he were still in his twenties. Remember: Ronaldo is 40 years old.

It brings back memories of Ronaldo's overhead kick goal from the 2017/18 season, when he scored wonderfully with Real Madrid against Juventus. Back then, he even received a standing ovation from the Bianconeri fans at the Juventus Stadium.

On April 3, 2018, Ronaldo scored spectacularly against Juventus. KEYSTONE

The reaction to the first international sending off

Most recently, Ronaldo has made rather negative headlines. Portugal lost 2-0 to Ireland in the World Cup qualifiers and the superstar picked up his first red card in his 226th international match for an elbow strike. Portugal had to do without Ronaldo in the following match against Armenia, which they won 9:1 to secure their place at the World Cup.

Back in Saudi Arabia, however, Ronaldo is now back to his best. Al-Nassr lead the Saudi Pro League table with maximum points after nine wins in nine games. The impressive goal difference is 30:5 and Ronaldo has already scored ten times in the nine games. Only teammate and national team colleague João Félix is even better, with eleven goals so far.

