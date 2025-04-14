Cristiano Ronaldo proves that even at the age of 40 he knows exactly where the opposition's box is. He scores a brace to give Al-Nassr victory - and leaves the fans in awe with his second goal in particular.

Luca Betschart

Cristiano Ronaldo can still do it. In the home game against Al Riyadh, the Portuguese scored two goals within eight minutes to help Al-Nassr turn the game around. After equalizing in the 56th minute following an assist from Sadio Mané, the 40-year-old struck again in the 64th minute with a superb direct shot and astonished the football world.

"Ronaldo's volley amazes the world"

It is Ronaldo's 23rd goal of the season, making him the top scorer in the Saudi Premier League. Step by step, Ronaldo is also approaching the magic mark of 1,000 goals. After his latest brace, he now stands at 933 goals - and is being celebrated by the international press.

The Spanish newspaper "As" writes: "Cristiano Ronaldo's volley amazes the world. The goal of the year takes him to 933 career goals. With this historic goal, he cements his legendary status in football." Marca praises: "An outstanding Cristiano Ronaldo gives Al-Nassr the win with a fantastic brace. After his anger at the 0:1, CR7 experienced another memorable evening. It was a performance like the best times in Europe." And in England, the Daily Mail noted: "The 40-year-old scored with a brilliant volley into the top corner from the edge of the box. The stadium exploded thanks to this scene."

Videos from the department