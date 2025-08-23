  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Defeat in the Super Cup Cristiano Ronaldo still has to wait for his first title in Saudi Arabia

SDA

23.8.2025 - 18:46

Cristian Ronaldo scores from the penalty spot.
Cristian Ronaldo scores from the penalty spot.
Keystone

Cristiano Ronaldo must continue to wait for a major title in Saudi Arabia. The Portuguese lost the Saudi Super Cup with Al-Nassr against Al-Ahli 3:5 on penalties.

Keystone-SDA

23.08.2025, 18:46

23.08.2025, 18:49

The score was 2:2 at the end of normal time. The 40-year-old Ronaldo had put Al-Nassr ahead with a penalty. The Portuguese also converted his attempt in the penalty shoot-out. The match was played in Hong Kong.

The goal in regular time was Ronaldo's 100th goal for Al-Nassr. The five-time world footballer has also scored at least 100 goals for Real Madrid (450), Manchester United (145) and Juventus Turin (101).

More from the department

Suspected broken nose. Lucas Jaquez injured in Bundesliga opener against Union

Suspected broken noseLucas Jaquez injured in Bundesliga opener against Union

Bundesliga in the ticker. How will Dortmund and Kobel fare in the opener against St. Pauli?

Bundesliga in the tickerHow will Dortmund and Kobel fare in the opener against St. Pauli?

Premier League. Okafor makes debut for Leeds - Arsenal beat newly promoted side comfortably

Premier LeagueOkafor makes debut for Leeds - Arsenal beat newly promoted side comfortably