Cristian Ronaldo scores from the penalty spot. Keystone

Cristiano Ronaldo must continue to wait for a major title in Saudi Arabia. The Portuguese lost the Saudi Super Cup with Al-Nassr against Al-Ahli 3:5 on penalties.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The score was 2:2 at the end of normal time. The 40-year-old Ronaldo had put Al-Nassr ahead with a penalty. The Portuguese also converted his attempt in the penalty shoot-out. The match was played in Hong Kong.

The goal in regular time was Ronaldo's 100th goal for Al-Nassr. The five-time world footballer has also scored at least 100 goals for Real Madrid (450), Manchester United (145) and Juventus Turin (101).