Cristiano Ronaldo lifts the Nations League trophy for the second time. KEYSTONE

World soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo strikes again at the age of 40 - and gets emotional after the penalty thriller in the Nations League final. The title is also likely to inspire him with a view to the World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo savored the triumph to the full. "I've won many individual titles, but there's nothing better than winning with Portugal," said the world soccer star after Portugal's dramatic victory in the Nations League final. Coach Roberto Martínez's team beat Spain on penalties in Munich on Sunday evening.

For Ronaldo, it is the third title with the national team after winning the 2016 European Championship and the Nations League in 2019. He dedicates this title to the current team: "This generation deserves to win a title of this magnitude."

Tears of joy after the thriller

The 40-year-old provided an impressive answer to the much-discussed question of what he can still give Portugal's selection at this Final Four tournament. He scored the winning goal in the 2:1 semi-final against hosts Germany and the interim 2:2 in the final against Spain. Ronaldo played a "decisive role" in this triumph, explained coach Martínez.

Ronaldo, who was substituted shortly before extra time, watched the penalty shoot-out from the sidelines as a fan. At times, the five-time world footballer was unable to watch. After the decision was made, he experienced a wide range of emotions. First Ronaldo wept tears of joy, then he casually shouldered the silver trophy and walked to his team-mates, then he heaved it up into the night sky.

Fernandes brings the trophy over

When Portugal's captain and record goalscorer spoke to the journalists later, teammate Bruno Fernandes brought him the trophy and placed it next to the microphones on the table in front of the superstar.

Asked about his future, Ronaldo said after the game: "I always think in the short term. Now I have to recover well. I picked up a small injury during the warm-up and it got worse and worse." However, he continued for the national team. "I'm happy."

He didn't want to reveal much shortly after the triumph. In recent days, it has become more likely that Ronaldo will remain with Al-Nassr FC in Saudi Arabia, where his contract expires at the end of the month: "Nothing will change," the Portuguese sports portal "Ojogo" quoted the 40-year-old as saying.

Ronaldo is certainly not thinking about quitting. On the contrary. This title win should give him and the Portuguese an extra boost - also with a view to next year's World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

