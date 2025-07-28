Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. are currently at training camp in Austria. Picture: Keystone

State of emergency in Saalfelden, Austria: Al-Nassr and superstar Cristiano Ronaldo are staying at the Hotel Brandlhof for their training camp - and are apparently attracting numerous autograph and selfie hunters.

Luca Betschart

Things are currently chaotic in Saalfelden. The reason: the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr with superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is in Austria for a training camp. The luxury hotel Brandlhof is currently teeming with autograph and selfie hunters.

Every day, several hundred fans are said to be creating a state of emergency around the luxury Hotel Brandlhof as they try to get a photo or autograph of the Portuguese superstar. Things get particularly heated on the way to and from training. For example, ex-Liverpool star Sadio Mané's vehicle apparently has to brake hard to avoid being run over by the onrushing fans.

Fans knock on Ronaldo's room door

Of course, Cristiano Ronaldo is the main target. After some young fans apparently find out which suite the 40-year-old is staying in, they knock on his door several times. Irritated, Ronaldo is said to have opened the door after a few minutes. But instead of handing out autographs, Ronaldo allegedly threatens the supporters with the police.

Hotel staff and the security team are apparently working overtime due to the large crowds. "If they come back next year, we'll have to do everything completely differently," says the hotel owner. At the same time, he also criticizes the club and fans in the "Kronen-Zeitung": "Many believe that their stay automatically entitles them to a photo or autograph - but that's not the case. And the club could have simply booked a closed area, but that was never an option for them."

For many Ronaldo fans, however, there is a happy ending. On Sunday afternoon, the goalscorer hands out autographs to numerous onlookers. But there is no peace afterwards. Because a kettle set off a fire alarm in the hotel in the evening, the fire department even had to be called out. However, the all-clear is quickly given.

You might also be interested in this