Sweden's national team coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has been inundated with criticism following the home defeats against Switzerland and Kosovo. Seen from the outside, there seems to be almost no alternative to his dismissal.

"This is a total disgrace, perhaps the worst thing Swedish football has ever experienced," wrote the newspaper "Aftonbladet" after the 1-0 defeat against Kosovo. Journalist Simon Bank calls for the immediate dismissal of Jon Dahl Tomasson in a commentary: "JDT cannot possibly lead this team for even one more day."

He is by no means alone in this opinion. "The worst I've seen in 40 years," was the verdict of journalist Erik Niva in a World Cup qualifying podcast after the defeat against Kosovo. Expert Pontus Wernbloom agrees, for him JDT is also no longer acceptable.

Tomasson is also in the crosshairs at "Expressen". After the defeats against Switzerland and Kosovo, Tomasson spoke as if he had seen a different game. "While the spectators endured an anaemic performance, the Dane tried to make light of what had happened - with the energy of a LinkedIn coach who sells even a disaster as a valuable experience."

TV experts are stunned

"What are we doing?" asked a horrified Fredrik Ljungberg at half-time. The former national team player and current TV pundit could hardly believe his eyes. Jonas Olsson added on Viaplay: "It's so obvious that the team is completely broken in terms of self-confidence and self-esteem."

RTL expert Lothar Matthäus called the offense "subterranean" and said: "Sweden is stumbling, just can't find its form and has no composure. The only thing being discussed is the coach. I also assume that today was his last game."

Elanga frustration in the players' tunnel and angry fans

Anthony Elanga, who moved from Nottingham to Newcastle for 61.4 million euros in the summer, sat on the bench for 90 minutes against Switzerland - against Kosovo he was substituted straight after the interval. But even with him, the team is not getting going. According to "Radiosporten", he cursed in the players' tunnel after the game: "This damn system has to go." These words can certainly be interpreted as criticism of the coach.

Radiosporten is saying that Anthony Elanga said this in the tunnel after the game.

"The fucking system has to go."



"The fucking system has to go." pic.twitter.com/xwk6V7hrCP — 🇸🇪 (@SwedeStats) October 13, 2025

Tomasson has long since lost the credit of the fans. The stands at the Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg once again whistled, and some fans also called for the coach to be sacked. In some cases, well below the belt. "JDT out, Danish bastard" could be read on a tasteless banner.

Only the coach himself is not thinking of throwing in the towel - despite the catastrophic result of one point from four qualifying games. Theoretically, Sweden could still qualify for the World Cup even if they finish bottom of their group, as they won their group in the Nations League. This could guarantee a place in the play-offs - provided that six other Nations League winners qualify by other means.

Sweden will play their next World Cup qualifier away to Switzerland on November 15. Whether Jon Dahl Tomasson will still be on the touchline by then is more than questionable.