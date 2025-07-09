Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic after the 2:0 win against Iceland. Imago

Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic has experienced pretty much everything in her career, but a tournament like the home European Championship is something unique even for her. Will she be in the starting eleven against Finland for the first time at this tournament? Possibly.

The 34-year-old is only marginally interested in the fact that a draw is enough to advance to the quarter-finals: "I don't like playing for a draw. That's not an option."

However, we won't find out until Thursday whether or not she will be in the starting eleven against Finland for the first time at this European Championship. Show more

With 171 appearances, Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic is the record international player and her 74 goals are also her sole best. Nevertheless, the 34-year-old has often only played second fiddle in the national team in the recent past. Crnogorcevic was substituted against both Norway and Iceland. The day before the game against Finland, the woman of records sits next to the coach at the press conference. When asked whether it was time for the starting eleven after two partial appearances, she said: "You can ask the coach that."

Sundhage has always been met with a negative response to such a question. Crnogorcevic has a lot of experience, both on and off the pitch. She will help the team in one role or another. She could also help the team in set-piece situations, where there is still a lot of room for improvement on both sides of the pitch. Could Crnogorcevic as a target player be the solution to the problem? Sundhage's answer, a long drawn-out "Yeeees".

It is clear that Crnogorcevic is eager to play. Because the home European Championship is something very special. The atmosphere in the stadiums, the fan marches, that exceeds her expectations: "My first international match was 16 years ago in front of 200, 300 spectators in the stadium in Wohlen, which only had a stand on one side. Back then, I would have thought something like this was impossible. Experiencing something like this is a highlight for all the players." Although they are often in their "bubble", they also feel that they are increasingly in the spotlight: "When we pop into Migros or the Coop, we're already recognized and some people want autographs. You also see more and more people with women's names on their shirts."

"Finland is one of the strongest teams in the group"

A draw will be enough for Switzerland to book their place in the quarter-finals. The starting position changes nothing for them. "I don't like playing for a draw. That's not an option. We want to play forward, score goals and give something back to the fans." It won't be a walk in the park: "For me, Finland is one of the strongest teams in the group. It will be a fantastic game and a difficult one."

If the worst-case scenario comes to pass and Switzerland are eliminated, could it be their last game for the national team? "I'm not thinking about that," says the 34-year-old. Her focus is only on the next game: "Our big goal from the start was to make history and reach the quarter-finals."