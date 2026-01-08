Strasbourg is Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic's seventh stop abroad Keystone

After Ramona Bachmann, Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic is also returning to Europe after a stint in the USA. The record-breaking Swiss international is moving to Strasbourg in France.

The 35-year-old player from the Bernese Oberland signed a contract until 2027 with the ambitious club, which has only been playing in France's top division since 2024 and currently occupies 7th place in the table. Eseosa Aigbogun, another Swiss player, has already been in the squad at the Alsace club since last summer.

For the versatile Crnogorcevic, this is her seventh stint abroad after turning professional at FC Thun. She previously played for two clubs each in Germany, Spain and the USA. Her most successful period was between 2019 and 2023 at FC Barcelona, with whom she won nine titles, including the Champions League twice. She last played for Seattle Reign in the summer of 2024.