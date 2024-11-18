Josko Gvardiol (left) secures Croatia the point they needed in Portugal KEYSTONE

Croatia and Denmark are the last teams to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Nations League. Liechtenstein let a rare success slip away.

SDA

Croatia, the 2022 World Cup semi-finalists, secured the point they needed to keep Scotland at bay with a 1-1 draw at home against group winners Portugal. It was also necessary, as the Scots won 2-1 away in Poland thanks to Andi Robertson's winning goal in the 93rd minute.

João Felix scored in the first half for Portugal, who were without Cristiano Ronaldo, and Josko Gvardiol in the 65th minute for the hosts, who were somewhat inferior in terms of chances and playing time.

In the Swiss group, Denmark defended 2nd place behind Spain against Serbia with a goalless draw in Leskovac. Three levels further down, Liechtenstein missed out on their first Nations League win in four years at home to San Marino. Aaron Sele gave coach Konrad Fünfstück's side the lead before the break, but the visitors scored three times in the second half.

In League C, Romania secured promotion with a 4:1 win over Cyprus, probably before the pending UEFA ruling on Friday's abandoned match against Kosovo. However, promotion is not yet official.

Brief telegrams, results and rankings. League A, Group 1::

Croatia - Portugal 1:1 (0:1). - SR Massa (ITA). - Goals: 33rd João Felix 0:1. 65th Gvardiol 1:1. - Remarks: 40th Kramaric shot on the post.

Poland - Scotland 1:2 (0:1). - Referee Dingert (GER). - Goals: 3 McGinn 0:1. 59 Piatkowski 1:1. 93 Robertson 1:2.

Ranking: 1. Portugal 6/14 (13:5). 2. Croatia 6/8 (8:8). 3. Scotland 6/7 (7:8). 4. Poland 6/4 (9:16).

Decisions made so far:

League A. Quarter-finalists (8/8): Portugal, Croatia, France, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Denmark.

Relegation play-offs (League A/League B, 4/4): Scotland, Belgium, Hungary, Serbia.

Relegated teams (4/4): Switzerland, Poland, Israel, Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Quarter-finals and relegation play-offs on March 20 and 23.

SDA