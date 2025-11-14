  1. Residential Customers
World Cup qualification Croatia clinch their ticket - the Netherlands are as good as through

SDA

14.11.2025 - 22:54

Croatia will take part in the 2026 World Cup finals.
Picture: Keystone

Croatia is the third European team after England and France to secure a World Cup ticket. The Netherlands is as good as through to the upcoming finals.

Keystone-SDA

14.11.2025, 22:54

14.11.2025, 22:57

With a 3:1 home win against the Faroe Islands, Croatia secured their eighth consecutive appearance at the finals. The Faroese, who have been remarkably strong in this qualifying campaign, did not make it easy for the favorites in Rijeka and took the lead through Geza David Turi after a quarter of an hour. Goals from Josko Gvardiol, Petar Musa and Nikola Vlasic turned the game around. Even a draw would have been enough for Croatia to qualify early. The play-offs in this group will be contested by the Czech Republic.

The race between the Netherlands and Poland to win the group is de facto decided. Bonds coach Ronald Koeman's team secured a valuable 1-1 draw thanks to a goal from record goalscorer Memphis Depay shortly after the break. Poland will not be able to make up for their 13-goal goal difference in the final round. Poland play in Malta, the Netherlands at home against Lithuania.

