Nikola Pokrivac was only 39 years old. Picture: Imago

Great sadness in Croatian football: Former international Nikola Pokrivac dies at the age of just 39.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Pokrivac died in a car accident on Friday evening, according to the Croatian Football Association (HNS). According to media reports, the Croatian was on his way back from training with teammates when the serious traffic accident occurred in Karlovac, around 45 minutes southwest of Zagreb.

Pokrivac played 15 international matches for Croatia. In 2008, he took part in the European Championships in Switzerland and Austria with his home country. He played for Dinamo Zagreb, AS Monaco and Red Bull Salzburg, among others. With the Austrians, he was team-mates with Swiss players Christian Schwegler and Johan Vonlanthen.

According to the association, Pokrivac ended his professional career in 2015 due to a serious illness. He continued to play in lower leagues for several clubs.