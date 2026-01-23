Croatia struggled to secure its first win in its second group stage match. The 2018 World Cup finalist and 2022 World Cup bronze medalist defeated Panama 1-0 in Luka Modrić’s 200th international match, though the performance was far from convincing.

Ante Budimir decided the match in Toronto with his goal in the 54th minute. The assist came from Josip Stanisic. In the 23rd minute, goalie Dominik Livakovic just managed to tip a header by Panama’s José Rodriguez onto the crossbar with his fingertips. The Croatians also allowed their opponents several dangerous counterattacks.

Six days after their 2-4 loss to a strong England team, coach Zlatko Dalic’s squad struggled—especially in the first half—against Panama, a team that has yet to win a match or earn a point in World Cup finals. After the break, the Croatians stepped up their game enough to defeat the No. 42-ranked team in the FIFA rankings. However, this did not dispel doubts about the prowess of the aging team led by Luka Modric (40), who—as he had been against England—was lackluster and prone to errors.

A key factor in the victory was the substitution of forwards Ante Budimir and Andrej Kramaric at halftime. Kramaric came on for defender Josko Gvardiol and added another dimension to the offense, while Budimir became the match-winner just nine minutes after entering the game.

With three points now under their belt, the Croatians are back on track. However, to finish at least second in the group—and avoid having to rely on being among the best eight third-place teams—they need a win in their third match against Ghana late Saturday night (Saturday, 11:00 p.m.). Panama can no longer qualify for the Round of 32.

Match Report:

Panama – Croatia 0–1 (0–0)

Toronto. – 43,036 spectators. – Referee: Atcho (GAB). – Goals: 54. Budimir (Stanišić) 0–1.

Panama: Mosquera; Ramos (77' Waterman), Córdoba, Andrade; Murillo, Blackman (90' Davis); Martínez, Harvey, Bárcenas (90' Rodríguez), José Luis Rodríguez; Fajardo (83' Londoño).

Croatia: Livaković; Stanišić, Šutalo, Pongračić, Gvardiol (46' Kramarić); Modrić (81' Mario Pašalić), Kovačić (72' Sučić); Marco Pašalić (72' Sučić), Baturina, Perišić; Musa (46' Budimir).

Notes: Modrić’s 200th international appearance. Yellow cards: 61. Bárcenas. 92. Sučić.

Standings: 1. England 2/4 (4:2). 2. Ghana 2/4 (1:0). 3. Croatia 2/3 (3:4). 4. Panama 2/0 (0:2).