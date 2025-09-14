David von Ballmoos moves from YB to FC Lugano at the start of the week. And there he immediately gains the trust of the coach and replaces Amir Saipi, the long-time number 1. Mattia Croci-Torti explains the decision in an interview with blue Sport.

Patrick Lämmle

FC Lugano signed David von Ballmoos, who had fallen behind Marvin Keller in the goalkeeping hierarchy at YB, at the beginning of the week. After 263 competitive matches, six league titles and two cup wins, Von Ballmoos left Bern as the most successful player in the club's history. In Lugano, the 30-year-old wants to attack once again. And the plan seems to be working, as he will be between the posts for the first time against St. Gallen on Saturday.

Amir Saipi, the undisputed number 1 of recent years, is being shaved and is not even in the squad. Mattia Croci-Torti explains his decision: "Saipi did a great job in Lugano for four years." But he has seen "a few things from Von Ballmoos that have convinced me that he is the better solution for the team today". He hopes that he has made the right decision.

The conversation was not easy and of course it was not easy for Saipi to accept the decision. "But football is like that. There are moments when we have to make tough decisions. It's not easy for me either, because Amir is in my heart," says Croci-Torti, listing all that Saipi has achieved with Lugano. And then he repeats: "I'm also paid to make strong decisions. It's part of my job." Croci-Torti is confident that Saipi will take on the fight: "Amir is a man and I know that he will react correctly." However, it is normal for him to need two or three days to clear his head.