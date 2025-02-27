Lugano coach Mattia Croci-Torti can only congratulate FC Biel. Keystone

Lugano embarrassed themselves in the Cup against Promotion League club Biel and failed to reach the quarter-finals. Mattia Croci-Torti is correspondingly upset after the defeat. Nevertheless, there is one thing he does like.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lugano fails in the Cup quarter-final against Promotion League club FC Biel and will miss the Cup final for the first time in four years.

"When you have so many chances and don't score against Biel, it's clear that you end up crying," said Lugano coach Mattia Croci-Torti after the defeat.

Biel's hero Omer Dzonlagic, on the other hand, is overjoyed and speaks of a career highlight. Show more

Lugano coach Mattia Croci-Torti's plan to save energy to reach the semi-finals was a complete failure. The team, which had made a number of changes in many positions, struggled to find solutions against FC Biel, who were compactly positioned. The latter made the most of their first chance to score after the break: Brian Beier found Omer Dzonlagic with a pass into the penalty area in the 69th minute. Malko Sartoretti scored in stoppage time to make it 2:0.

Biel thus celebrated an unexpected coup and a place in the semi-finals, while Lugano will not reach the cup final for the first time since 2021. "We weren't good enough today. We have to accept that. Biel had two or three chances and took one of them. We have to congratulate them. They played the game of their lives," Croci-Torti told SRF after the game.

"When you have so many chances and don't score against Biel, it's clear that you're going to cry at the end. We didn't play like a Super League team," continued the Lugano coach. "I'm annoyed and sad that we lost, but that's also the beauty of the Swiss Cup. Every opponent can show what they can do. We can only do 'like this' (tips our hat)."

Biel hero Dzonlagic: "A career highlight"

Of course, the emotional situation is completely different on the other side. Match-winner Omer Dzonlagic, who put Biel on the road to victory with his opening goal, says: "I'm 29 now and only now have I experienced a real career highlight that will stay with me forever - a Promotion League club in the semi-finals. It's incredible for me, for the whole team and for the city. Now we have to celebrate and enjoy it."

Biel celebrates reaching the cup semi-final. Keystone

The belief in the exploit was there right from the start. "The coach told us that we would win this game if we managed not to score until the 60th minute," said Dzonlagic. He then scored the goal with his last ounce of strength: "I knew I was going to be substituted, I had cramps. I then told a teammate to pass me the ball again, that it might be my last action. Thank God I was able to score the goal."

