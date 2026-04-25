Lugano coach Mattia Croci-Torti looks for the reasons for the clear gap to Thun Keystone

Lugano have won three of their four matches against Thun this season, but are a long way behind the Bernese Oberland side in the table. Coach Mattia Croci-Torti looks for the reasons.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Lugano slipped into the role of spoilsport in the Stockhorn Arena. Instead of the big championship party, FC Thun suffered their eighth defeat of the season on Saturday evening - their third against the Ticino side. For Mattia Croci-Torti, it was a hard-fought but not undeserved success. "Thun threw everything forward at the end, which played into our hands," analyzed the Lugano coach at the press conference. "We won today, but Thun have put in an incredible performance throughout the season."

After complimenting his opponents, Croci-Torti was asked whether he was proud to have beaten the best team of the season 1-0 for the third time in a row. The 44-year-old merely shrugged his shoulders. The fact that his team has great potential is nothing new to him. However, a look at the statistics reveals a paradox: Thun and Lugano have both conceded eight defeats, yet his team is a whopping 14 points behind. How is that possible?

The lack of consistency as a sticking point

"We weren't compelling enough too often," Croci-Torti summed up. The performance at the Letzigrund at the end of January came to mind in particular: Lugano were Thun's closest rivals at the time and could have reduced the gap to four points with a win against GC. The Ticino side dominated the game, but were careless with their chances. Zurich, on the other hand, proved ice-cold and equalized shortly before the end. "And what did Thun do the next day?" asked Croci-Torti rhetorically. They celebrated a 2:1 victory in Basel's St. Jakob-Park.

While Thun embarked on a winning streak, Lugano became disillusioned. Long-time dominators Basel and YB finally went through a weak phase at the same time, but Lugano were unable to take advantage of this moment. Instead, it was the newly promoted team that stood in front of them.

European Cup remains the goal

The championship title is no longer mathematically possible for Lugano. However, one goal remains: with their victory in Thun, the Ticino side underlined that they also want to be represented in Europe in their new stadium next season. "We sent out a strong signal," said Croci-Torti - even if he is probably secretly wondering why his team cannot send out these signals more consistently.