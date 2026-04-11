Mattia Croci-Torti is not a coach who hides behind phrases, he always chooses the direct route. In an interview with blue Sport, he talks about the special character of Kevin Behrens and how he deals with negative results.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Mattia Croci-Torti defends Kevin Behrens and describes him as a leader who always spurs his teammates on to top performances despite some character flaws.

The coach emphasizes the solidity of his group, which is capable of overcoming even difficult moments.

The coach pays tribute to Mauro Lustrinelli's extraordinary path at Thun. Show more

It has not been an easy season for Lugano. Between a stuttering start to the season, which left many crying out for the end of the Croci-Torti era, and the assault on the top ranks of the table, Mattia Croci-Torti often found himself under pressure.

In an interview with blue Sport, the Bianconeri coach explains his cabin management and his philosophy, which has enabled FC Lugano to get back on track after a difficult start to the season.

Kevin Behrens is a key player for the Bianconeri. KEYSTONE

The Behrens case and the balance in the dressing room

One of the topics that has caused discussion in Ticino is the behavior of Kevin Behrens. A player who divides public opinion: Ice-cold in front of goal, but also always up for a verbal outburst.

However, Croci-Torti is not deterred by this and defends his striker: "I have to be honest, I've had a lot of players who were more complicated than Behrens. He has a very good relationship with me, and I appreciate that, because since he's been in Lugano he always gives 100 percent, he always gives his best."

The coach emphasizes that the German is a team player despite a few avoidable incidents: "He is a player who always pushes his teammates to be better. He's not selfish and thinks a lot about his teammates. He helps others to get better: There aren't many players like him."

Mattia Croci-Torti has understood how to respond to criticism with results. KEYSTONE

Criticism is part of the job

When the results failed to materialize, rumours of Croci-Torti's dismissal persisted last autumn. He admits that there is a certain loneliness in being a coach, but that it was important never to lose focus: "As a coach, you know that these things are part of the game. I was the first to be unhappy with our results, but I always tried to stay positive, react and show the team that we can get back on the road to success."

For the coach, the current position in the table is the result of hard work: "We are still in the fight for a European place, which means that the team and the environment are still behind me and my coaching staff."

Mauro Lustrinelli is praised by Mattia Croci-Torti. KEYSTONE

"They outclassed us last summer"

In the interview, the Lugano coach also talks about FC Thun. Croci-Torti recognizes the value of Mauro Lustrinelli's work: "Nobody thought they could reach this level. They outclassed us in a friendly last summer and beat us in our first league game."

An extraordinary journey, especially in the second half of the season: "Winning so many games is difficult for any team, at any level. You have to pay Mauro and the club a big compliment for putting together a great team."

Points for Europe

If the Ticino side want to be represented in Europe next season, they must continue to score points in the crucial weeks. Follow the game live and exclusively on blue Sport.