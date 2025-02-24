First the demotion, then the immediate separation: Carlos Da Silva's departure from FC Lugano raises questions. Coach Mattia Croci-Torti is "a little sad", but for the blue Sport experts, the release was foreseeable.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Carlos Da Silva is regarded as the master builder of the reinvigorated FC Lugano, having been head of sport for three years and team manager since January. Last week he was released with immediate effect.

Lugano coach Mattia Croci-Torti was surprised by the club's decision. "I'm sorry for him, I'm a bit sad," he says.

For the blue Sport experts Admir Mehmedi and Timm Klose, however, the separation was foreseeable after the arrival of the new sports director Sebastian Pelzer. Show more

Carlos Da Silva had been at FC Lugano since 2021 and played a major role in the successful development of the Ticino club during his three years as head of sport. Lugano won the Cup in 2022, is now in the last 16 of the Conference League and has a good chance of becoming champions for the first time since 1949.

In November, Lugano announced that Sebastian Pelzer would take over responsibility for the entire operational business of the sports department as the new Sports Director from January 2025. Da Silva will concentrate on his role as team manager, it was announced. Just a few months later, the collaboration comes to an abrupt end. Lugano announced last Tuesday that Da Silva would be released with immediate effect.

An announcement that also took Mattia Croci-Torti by surprise. The coach has worked very closely with Da Silva in recent years. "I'm sorry for him. I was certainly surprised by this decision and also a little sad," Croci-Torti told blue Sport on Sunday before the 1-0 defeat against YB.

After all, he had Da Silva to thank for allowing him to take over as head coach at Lugano four years ago. "But if we want to achieve our goals this season, we have to stay positive," said Croci-Torti.

"Pelzer was already the strong man before"

Admir Mehmedi is less surprised by the club's decision. "When Sebastian Pelzer arrived, it was clear that there could be changes," says the blue Sport expert. "Two people for one position, that doesn't work. Pelzer was already involved in this project beforehand and was the strong man from Chicago."

Mattia Croci-Torti (left) with Sebastian Pelzer (center) and Carlos Da Silva (right). Keystone

However, the timing of Da Silva's departure also took Mehmedi by surprise. "The separation was announced shortly after the end of the transfer window, and not with Pelzer's arrival." However, Mehmedi does not believe that there is now trouble in the Ticino paradise for the first time. It is a well-coordinated team with board member Georg Heitz, managing director Martin Blaser and sports director Pelzer. "They know each other very well, it worked perfectly."

Timm Klose believes that this move was already planned some time ago. "I think it was clear that this step would come at some point," says the blue Sport expert. "The way, the timing, you can certainly question that. But it was probably not as surprising for everyone involved as we might perceive it to be."

In recent years, however, Da Silva has proven what he can achieve at a club. Klose also believes that the 41-year-old ex-professional will soon get another chance. "I'm not worried about him."