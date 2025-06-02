  1. Residential Customers
Champions Cup Cruz Azul dominate like Paris Saint-Germain

SDA

2.6.2025 - 06:23

The Mexican team Cruz Azul wins the Champions Cup for the seventh time
Keystone
Keystone

Cruz Azul win the CONCACAF Champions Cup for the seventh time. The team from Mexico City defeated the Canadian team Vancouver Whitecaps 5:0 in the final in front of their home crowd.

Keystone-SDA

02.06.2025, 06:23

02.06.2025, 07:30

Cruz Azul, who were as dominant as Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final against Inter Milan on Saturday, made everything clear with four goals in the first half. Angel Sepulveda, the competition's top scorer, scored twice.

With this latest success, Cruz Azul have caught up with the record holder in the statistics. National rivals Club America have also won the trophy seven times in this competition, the equivalent of the Champions League in Europe. CONCACAF is made up of the associations from North and Central America and the Caribbean.

